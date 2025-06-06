Dhruv Jurel slams 3rd successive fifty versus England Lions: Stats
What's the story
Dhruv Jurel has made a strong case for himself to be in Team India's starting XI when the side takes on England in the 1st Test of the 5-match series, starting this month.
Jurel, who toured the UK with India A, has smashed his third successive fifty versus England Lions in the unofficial two four-day Tests.
Here we present the details and stats.
Information
3rd successive fifty for Jurel
Jurel scored 94 and 53* in the first unofficial Test held at Canterbury. He was one of India's best batters in the drawn contest. And now, he scored 52 from 87 balls on Day 1 of the 2nd clash at County Ground, Northampton.
Stats
12th fifty for Jurel in FC cricket
Playing his 24th First-Class match (33 innings), Jurel has raced to 1,434 runs at an average close to 50.
He has hammered his 12th fifty in FC cricket (100s: 1).
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 6 First-Class games for India A (9 innings), he owns 418 runs at an average of 55.36. He slammed his 6th fifty.
Knock
121-run stand alongside KL Rahul
India A lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Abhimanyu Eawaran to be reduced to 40/2 in the 11th over.
Thereafter, Rahul and Karun Nair added 86 runs for the 3rd wicket. Nair ended up with a 71-ball 40.
Jurel came in next and supported Rahul as the two added a century-plus stand for the 4th wicket.
Jurel added 121 runs alongside Rahul.