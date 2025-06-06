Tottenham sack manager Ange Postecoglou despite Europa League title: Details
Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Ange Postecoglou, just 16 days after he led the team to their first European trophy in 41 years.
The decision comes on the back of a disappointing Premier League campaign where Spurs finished a lowly 17th, suffering a record 22 defeats and accumulating their lowest-ever points tally of 38.
Postecoglou leaves Spurs after two seasons
Postecoglou, who joined Tottenham from Celtic on June 6, 2023, leaves the club after two seasons. His departure marks the end of a four-year contract halfway through.
The sacking comes as Spurs look for their fifth permanent manager in six years since Mauricio Pochettino left in 2019.
Despite an impressive start last season with a 10-game unbeaten run and topping the Premier League table, things took a turn for the worse after a heavy defeat to Chelsea in November.
Over 20 defeats in Premier League
Postecoglou's second season at Spurs was marred by injuries and a string of poor performances.
The team lost eight out of 11 matches after a 4-0 win against Manchester City on November 23.
This included a disappointing defeat to Leicester, who were the only team separating Postecoglou's side from relegation this season.
The dismal run affected his relationship with Spurs supporters after incidents in defeats against Bournemouth, Fulham, and Chelsea.
Postecoglou struggled against Tottenham's main rivals
Postecoglou also struggled against Tottenham's main rivals.
He lost all four league games against Chelsea, becoming the first Spurs boss to lose his first four league games against the Blues.
He also failed to beat Arsenal in four league matches during his tenure.
The team was knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Liverpool after a disappointing second-leg defeat at Anfield and nearly suffered an FA Cup exit against non-League Tamworth in the third round.
Spurs under Ange in 2023-24 and 2024-25 campaigns
In his first season, Ange helped Spurs finish 5th in the Premier League 2023-24 standings.
Spurs collected 66 points after 20 wins, 6 draws and 12 defeats.
In the 2024-25 campaign, Tottenham finished 17th as mentioned above. Spurs managed to claim a paltry 38 points.
They collected 11 wins, 5 draws and 22 defeats. They conceded 65 goals and scored 64.
Ange's record as Spurs boss
Ange managed 101 matches as the manager of Tottenham. He secured 47 wins in addition to claiming 15 draws and 39 defeats. He had a win percentage of 46.53%.
Spurs won their 3rd Europa League honor, securing Champions League
Spurs secured Champions League football for next season despite finishing 17th in the Premier League. This was because of their Europa League win against Manchester United in the final.
Brennan Johnson's 42nd minute goal was the difference in the Europa League final. Manchester United missed a few big chances in the 2nd half as Spurs sat deep and dug in to end their trophy drought.
Spurs claimed their 3rd UEFA Cup/Europa League trophy and the first since 1984.
Spurs played their 4th UEFA Cup/Europa League final, having won twice before this game in Bilbao (1972 and 1984) alongside finishing runners-up in 1974.
We are extremely grateful to Ange for his commitment and contribution during his two years at the Club.— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) June 6, 2025
Ange will always be remembered as only the third manager in our history to deliver a European trophy.
Thank you Ange 🤍 pic.twitter.com/gT6deIaa5e
🚨 Ange Postecoglou statement.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025
When I reflect on my time as Manager of Tottenham Hotspur my overriding emotion is one of pride.
The opportunity to lead one of England's historic football clubs and bring back the glory it deserves will live with me for a lifetime.
Sharing… pic.twitter.com/YQA0kmfzKE