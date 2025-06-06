What's the story

Tottenham Hotspur have parted ways with head coach Ange Postecoglou, just 16 days after he led the team to their first European trophy in 41 years.

The decision comes on the back of a disappointing Premier League campaign where Spurs finished a lowly 17th, suffering a record 22 defeats and accumulating their lowest-ever points tally of 38.

Here are further details.