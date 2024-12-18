Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite recent performance issues and rumors of a transfer, Manchester United's manager, Amorim, remains optimistic about Marcus Rashford's future at the club.

Amorim believes Rashford's talent is crucial for the team and is focused on helping him perform at his highest level.

Rashford's potential participation in the upcoming match against Tottenham will be determined based on his training performance.

Ruben Amorim wants Marcus Rashford to stay (Image Source: X/@ManUtd)

Amorim remains hopeful about Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United

By Rajdeep Saha 05:16 pm Dec 18, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Manchester United's manager, Ruben Amorim, hopes to see Marcus Rashford stay with the team. This is despite recent speculation of Rashford's departure from Old Trafford. The 27-year-old forward recently hinted at being ready for a new challenge, leading to rumors that INEOS, the club's owner, might be looking to sell him off. Ahead of Manchester United's EFL Cup quarter-final clash against Tottenham, Amorim said he wants to help Rashford during a press conference.

Squad selection

Rashford's omission from Manchester derby raises questions

Notably, Rashford was missing from Amorim's squad for the recent Manchester derby, where United clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory. The manager appeared to have questioned Rashford's commitment in training sessions. However, ahead of United's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Tottenham on Thursday, Amorim hinted that "big talent" Rashford still has a big role to play at Old Trafford.

Manager's perspective

Amorim addresses Rashford's future at Manchester United

Answering questions about Rashford's future, Amorim said his main objective is to win and make the team better. He stressed the team is better with Rashford. "I just want to win and to help the team be better, so we are better with Marcus Rashford, and that's simple, we try different things to push Marcus to be at his best level that he's shown in the past."

Information

I just want to help Marcus, says Amorim

Amorim said United need a big talent like Rashford. "This kind of club needs big talent and he is a big talent so we just need him to perform at the highest level and that is my focus. I just want to help Marcus."

Career overview

Rashford's performance and potential transfer rumors

A product of United's academy, Rashford has scored 138 goals in 426 appearances for the club since his debut in February 2016. However, his form has taken a significant dip over the past 18 months. This season alone, he has managed to score only seven times in 24 appearances. These performance issues have fueled rumors of a possible move during January's transfer window with Bayern Munich, Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested.

Words

Amorim responds to Rashford being ready for a 'new challenge'

In an interview with football writer Henry Winter published on X, Rashford said, "For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps." When asked about the statement, Amorim replied, "I think he's right. We have here a new challenge and it's a tough one, it's the biggest challenge in football because we are in a difficult situation. This is really a new challenge. I hope all my players are ready for this new challenge."

Duo

Will Rashford and Garnacho feature against Tottenham?

Apart from Rashford, youngster Alejandro Garnacho was dropped from the squad against Man City on Sunday. When asked the two will play vs Tottenham, Amorim said, "We have one more training but it's the same as the other players. If they train well, then I have to make a choice. We'll see at the end of training - I expect the best of each player every day so we will see after training."