#ThisDayThatYear in 1984, Washington Bullets HC Shue became the third coach with 700 career wins (Image credit: X@NBAHistory)

#ThisDayThatYear: Gene Shue becomes third coach with 700 wins

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:03 pm Dec 18, 202405:03 pm

What's the story On 18 December 1984, in NBA history, Washington Bullets head coach Gene Shue made history by becoming just the third coach in league history to reach 700 career wins. He achieved this milestone with the Bullets' 104-95 win over the New Jersey Nets. This milestone solidified Shue's legacy, marking a significant achievement in his career. Here's more.

Coaching career

Recap of Shue's NBA coaching career

Shue transitioned from player to head coach, carving out a 22-year career known for transforming struggling teams into competitive ones. Despite having one of the highest loss totals in NBA history, his ability to rebuild teams was undeniable. By 1986 he was so good, the Los Angeles Times highlighted his resilience. Shue's legacy includes a career record of 784 wins and 861 losses.

Game recap

Bullets beat Nets as HC Shue picks up 700th win

The Bullets battled the Nets in a closely contested game. Led by Cliff Robinson's dominant performance with 30 points and 18 rebounds, the Bullets secured a 104-95 victory. Despite strong efforts from the Nets' Buck Williams, who scored 29 points, Washington's balanced offense and key defensive stops in the final minutes proved decisive. The win marked a significant moment in the Bullets' season.

Most wins

NBA coaches with most career wins

Gregg Popovich leads NBA coaches with 1,401 career wins in 2,235 games. Don Nelson (1,335 wins) and Lenny Wilkens (1,332 wins) round out the top three, followed by Jerry Sloan (1,221 wins) and Pat Riley (1,210 wins). Meanwhile, Shue ranks 17th with 784 wins, showcasing his long-lasting impact on the league despite coaching some challenging teams throughout his 22-year career.