At the age of 40, NBA player Malone set a record as the oldest player to score a triple-double.

This feat was achieved during the 2003-04 season with the Lakers, where he averaged 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.

LeBron James follows Malone with eight triple-doubles after turning 39, while Tim Duncan scored a triple-double at 38 years and 224 days old.

#ThisDayThatYear in 2003, Lakers' Karl Malone became the oldest player to record a triple-double (Image credit: X/@TheDeliverer_32)

#ThisDayThatYear: Malone, 40, becomes NBA's oldest triple-double player

By Pavan Thimmaiah 11:23 am Nov 28, 202411:23 am

What's the story On November 28, 2003, NBA history was made when 40-year-old legend, Karl Malone, became the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double. This remarkable achievement showcased his enduring skill and versatility on the court. Malone achieved this milestone against the San Antonio Spurs and was 40 years and 127 days old at that time. Here's more about the same.

Triple doubles

Malone's career triple-doubles recap

The power forward managed just four triple-doubles in his entire career. Malone's first career triple-double came against the LA Clippers (27/15/10) in the 1995-96 season playing for the Jazz. His second one came in the 1996-97 season vs Toronto (32/13/10). During the 1998-99 season, Malone recorded his third triple-double (29/12/10) vs Clippers. His last one was with the Lakers in the 2003-04 season.

Game recap

Lakers top Spurs as Malone sets NBA triple-double record

The Lakers edged out the Spurs 103-87 in a thrilling battle. Devean George led the charge with 19 points, and three rebounds, while Malone finished with 10 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds. The Spurs fought hard, with Manu Ginobili scoring 13 points, but their late-game struggles sealed the loss. The victory improves the Lakers' standing to 13-3.

2003-04 season

Power forward's 2003-04 season with the Lakers

In the 2003-04 NBA season with the Lakers, Malone averaged 32.7 minutes per game across 42 games, contributing 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He also added 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, and shot 48.3% from the field. With a free-throw percentage of 74.7%, he demonstrated consistency in scoring and contributing across multiple areas.

Record

Oldest players to score a triple-double

As mentioned Malone was and is the oldest player to record a triple-double. Notably, Lebron James is the next player with eight triple-doubles after turning 39 years old against seven different teams. James also owns two triple-doubles after he turned 38 years old. Tim Duncan trails James next with a triple-double when he was 38 years and 224 days old vs the Memphis Grizzlies.