#ThisDayThatYear: Malone, 40, becomes NBA's oldest triple-double player
On November 28, 2003, NBA history was made when 40-year-old legend, Karl Malone, became the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double. This remarkable achievement showcased his enduring skill and versatility on the court. Malone achieved this milestone against the San Antonio Spurs and was 40 years and 127 days old at that time. Here's more about the same.
Malone's career triple-doubles recap
The power forward managed just four triple-doubles in his entire career. Malone's first career triple-double came against the LA Clippers (27/15/10) in the 1995-96 season playing for the Jazz. His second one came in the 1996-97 season vs Toronto (32/13/10). During the 1998-99 season, Malone recorded his third triple-double (29/12/10) vs Clippers. His last one was with the Lakers in the 2003-04 season.
Lakers top Spurs as Malone sets NBA triple-double record
The Lakers edged out the Spurs 103-87 in a thrilling battle. Devean George led the charge with 19 points, and three rebounds, while Malone finished with 10 points, 10 assists, and 11 rebounds. The Spurs fought hard, with Manu Ginobili scoring 13 points, but their late-game struggles sealed the loss. The victory improves the Lakers' standing to 13-3.
Power forward's 2003-04 season with the Lakers
In the 2003-04 NBA season with the Lakers, Malone averaged 32.7 minutes per game across 42 games, contributing 13.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 3.9 assists. He also added 1.2 steals, 0.5 blocks, and shot 48.3% from the field. With a free-throw percentage of 74.7%, he demonstrated consistency in scoring and contributing across multiple areas.
Oldest players to score a triple-double
As mentioned Malone was and is the oldest player to record a triple-double. Notably, Lebron James is the next player with eight triple-doubles after turning 39 years old against seven different teams. James also owns two triple-doubles after he turned 38 years old. Tim Duncan trails James next with a triple-double when he was 38 years and 224 days old vs the Memphis Grizzlies.