Summarize Simplifying... In short Stephen Curry, the point guard for the Warriors, made NBA history by scoring 13 three-pointers in a single game, surpassing the previous record of 12.

This feat was part of Curry's impressive career, which includes four NBA championships, two MVP titles, and a Finals MVP in 2022.

Known for his sharpshooting, Curry's career averages stand at 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, with a three-point accuracy of 42.6%. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

#ThisDayThatYear: In 2016, Steph Curry sets an NBA record with 13 three-pointers (Image credit: X/@NBATV)

#ThisDayThatYear: Warriors' Stephen Curry sets NBA record with 13 three-pointers

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:03 pm Nov 07, 202402:03 pm

What's the story On November 7, 2016, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry set an NBA record by hitting 13 three-pointers in a single game. This achievement came against the New Orleans Pelicans, just three days after his streak of 157 consecutive games with a made three-pointer was snapped. In this piece, we decode the record, the game, the 2016 season, and Curry's stellar career stats.

2016 season

Curry and Warriors' 2016 season recap

The 2015-16 Warriors season was historic, as they set an NBA-record 73-9 regular-season, breaking the Bulls' 72-10 mark. They also achieved a record 54-game home win streak and started 24-0. Despite Curry's unanimous MVP win, they lost the Finals to the Cavaliers in seven games. Meanwhile, Curry finished the season averaging 25.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game across 79 games.

Game recap

Curry sets NBA three-point record, as Warriors top Pelicans

Curry set an NBA record with 13 three-pointers, finishing with 46 points in Warriors' 116-106 win over the Pelicans. Curry, who hit 13 from beyond the arc, broke the previous record of 12 threes, shared with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall. Curry's performance put Golden State back on track, while Anthony Davis led New Orleans with 33 points and 13 rebounds.

Career stats

Point guard's stellar career stats

Throughout his regular season career, Curry has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, and three-point accuracy at 42.6%. His postseason numbers are equally impressive, elevating his performance with averages of 26.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game. Known for his clutch play, he consistently excels in the playoffs with a true shooting percentage of over 60%.

Achievements and awards

Curry's major achievements and awards in the NBA

Curry's illustrious career includes four NBA championships, two MVP titles, and a Finals MVP in 2022. A 10-time All-Star, he's been honored as the All-Star MVP and selected to multiple All-NBA teams. Known for his sharpshooting, he's twice won the Three-Point Contest, led the league in scoring and steals, and achieved the elite 50-40-90 club in 2016.