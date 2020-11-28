NBC is set to adapt Sean Connery-starrer Finding Forrester into a television series. The network has revamped the script and it will now revolve around two Black characters. NBA star Stephen Curry is the executive producer. Directed by Gus Van Sant, Finding Forrester released in 2000 and narrates the ascent of a Black literary prodigy (Rob Brown) with the help of a reclusive writer.

Script What is the film about?

The film deals with a mentor-mentee relationship, but a bit more toned down than sayWhiplash, for instance. It starts with actor Rob Brown, who plays the role of a high-school student named Jamal Wallace, a basketball player with an unusual flair for writing. His grades land him at a reputable prep school in Manhattan where a surprise awaits.

Response How was the film received?

Reclusive writer William Forrester (Sean Connery) spots an eye for the written word in Jamal, who befriends the writer. He evades public attention for some unknown yet justified reason. Thereafter ensues a struggle between the two as the frustrated writer expects nothing less than gold from Jamal. Finding Forrester is believed to be one of Connery's most understated performances.

Character changes What does the series promise?

Now, Rasheed Newson and TJ Brady have re-imagined the characters in this upcoming series. The protagonist is a 16-year-old orphan who is good at basketball, the skill lands him admission at an elite boarding school. He meets a lesbian author there and the story spirals from that point. The two characters will deal with some success and redemption.

Cast unconfirmed Production and cast