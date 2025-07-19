'Not family-friendly...': Manushi on 'Maalik's underwhelming performance

Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar recently starred in the gangster drama Maalik alongside Rajkummar Rao . However, the film has not performed well at the box office . In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, Chhillar addressed this issue and said that it doesn't affect her. She emphasized that several factors contribute to a film's success, not just its quality.

Box office performance 'Your job is to deliver the best...' Chhillar said, "With a movie like this? No, not really. Because as an actor, your job is to deliver the best, to be the character in the best possible way." She added that Maalik is not a family-friendly film, and its A-rating reduces its audience base. "And honestly, it is timing. Also, Maalik is not a family-friendly film. Maalik is A-rated. That automatically cuts down the audience."

Job satisfaction 'Every film might not...': Chhillar on expectations from a movie Chhillar further said, "You would love your film to be a blockbuster, but I would say that every film might not open to those numbers due to many, many reasons, which you don't have any control over." "But I think I still feel very content as an actor because I know that I've done my job, and I've done it in the best possible manner."

Critical acclaim People have been praising 'Maalik,' says the actor Despite the film's box office performance, Chhillar has been receiving a lot of praise for her role in Maalik. She shared that many people have been reaching out to her after watching the film, not just praising her character, Shalini, but also the movie itself. "I can't tell you the number of people who have been reaching out to me after watching Maalik."