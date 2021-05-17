Stephen Curry scripts history, secures his second NBA scoring title

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on May 17, 2021, 03:14 pm

Stephen Curry clinches his second NBA scoring title

Legend Stephen Curry secured his second NBA scoring title with 46 points in the Golden State Warriors' 113-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry finished the regular season with a 32.0-point scoring average, taking the top spot ahead of the Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal, who claimed 31.3 points per game. The former is now the oldest player to win since Michael Jordan in 1998.

Feats

Curry matches the feat of legend Michael Jordan

Curry joins Michael Jordan as the only NBA player to win a scoring title after turning 33. He also joins Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only players with multiple scoring titles, MVPs, and championships. Curry registered his first scoring title since 2015/16 with his second basket of Sunday's game late in the first quarter.

Do you know?

The distinctions of Curry in the NBA

Curry is the only player in NBA history to win his first Three-Point Contest, NBA MVP award, and NBA championship in the same season (2014/15). He is also the only player to record 50 points and 10 three-pointers in a single game multiple times (4).

Warriors

Warriors won their sixth straight game

Six-time champions Warriors won their sixth straight game in the ongoing NBA season. Their win in the regular-season finale determined the play-in tournament's eighth and ninth spots. Notably, the play-in tournament has been introduced on a one-year basis for the 2020/21 season, and will determine who takes the seventh and eighth-seeded positions in each conference for the play-offs.

Clash

Warriors to take on Los Angeles Lakers

The Warriors wrapped up the eighth seed by beating Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. They will face the Los Angeles Lakers, that outclassed the Pelicans 110-98. This sets up the high-voltage face-off between arch-rivals Stephen Curry and LeBron James. The winner will become the seventh seed in the West playoffs, while the loser will play the Memphis-Spurs winner to be the eighth West seed.

East

The results of Eastern Conference

In the Eastern Conference, seventh-seeded Boston will host Washington, and ninth-seeded Indiana host number ten Charlotte in the NBA's first elimination game this season. The Boston-Washington winner goes straight to the playoffs as the East's seventh seed. Meanwhile, the loser will host the Indiana-Charlotte winner to determine East's number eight seed, which will face top-seeded Philadelphia in the round one of playoffs.