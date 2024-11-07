Summarize Simplifying... In short Dhruv Jurel's strategic partnerships helped India A post a total of 161 against Australia A, despite KL Rahul's disappointing performance.

Jurel's efforts, along with wickets from Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed, kept India A in the game.

However, concerns are raised as Abhimanyu Easwaran, part of India's squad, continues to underperform.

Jurel scored 80 runs

Dhruv Jurel shines as KL Rahul falters for India A

By Rajdeep Saha 02:00 pm Nov 07, 202402:00 pm

What's the story India A wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel exhibited his batting skills with a fighting 80-run knock in the second unofficial Test against Australia A. The match is ongoing in Melbourne. Jurel's performance stood out as he came to the crease when India A was struggling at 11/4 in the first three overs. His 186-ball innings comprised two sixes and six fours before being dismissed by Nathan McSweeney.

Strategic alliances

Jurel's partnerships bolster India A's innings

Jurel built important partnerships with his teammates to steady India A's innings. He added 53 runs for the fifth wicket with Devdutt Padikkal, who scored 26 off 55 balls before getting out to Neser. This partnership took India to 64/5 at lunch. After lunch, Jurel continued his tactical partnerships, adding another 39 runs with Nitish Kumar Reddy for the sixth wicket.

Team effort

Jurel's efforts push India A past 150-run mark

However, Jurel's efforts didn't end there. He added another important 36 runs with Prasidh Krishna, taking India A's score past the 150-run mark. Reddy scored 16 before being caught off Beau Webster, who took two more wickets in quick succession to leave India reeling at 119/8. Despite the setbacks, Jurel's performance was key in helping India A post a total of 161 before getting bowled out by Australia A.

Bowling prowess

India A fights back against Australia A

On the bowling front, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed picked a wicket apiece, helping India A in their fightback against Australia A. The host team finished the day at 53/2 in 17.1 overs when rain forced an early close. Marcus Harris remained unbeaten on 26 with Sam Konstas giving him company. Australia's skipper Nathan McSweeney was dismissed by Mukesh Kumar while Khaleel Ahmed sent back Cameron Bancroft, leaving Australia trailing by 108 runs.

Failures

Openers Rahul and Easwaran fail for India A

India are set to be without their skipper and opener Rohit Sharma for the opening match against Australia. India need an opener to start alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, who was sent early to the nation to get some practice, faltered. He managed 4 runs. On the other hand, Abhimanyu Easwaran, who is part of India's squad, scored a duck, facing only three balls. He has had three paltry outings for India A against Australia A, raising concerns.