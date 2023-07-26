Deodhar Trophy 2023: Wins for SZone, EZone, and NZone

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 26, 2023

Easwaran's 100* saw him race to 3,514 runs in List A cricket (Photo credit: Twitter/@eabhimanyu1)

The Deodhar Trophy 2023 Day 2 saw wins for South Zone, East Zone, and North Zone respectively. South Zone beat West Zone by 12 runs. North Zone claimed a 48-run win over Central Zone, and finally, East Zone beat North East Zone by eight wickets to conclude Day 2 results. There were some massive performances on what was a frantic day.

South Zone claim a massive win

South Zone rode on Mayank Agarwal's 98 to post 206/10 in 46.4 overs in Puducherry. Parth Bhut claimed a three-wicket haul for West Zone. In response, WZone faltered in the chase, being bundled out for 194 in 36.2 overs. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore claimed 3/44. Sarfaraz Khan scored 42 for WZone.

Mayank Agarwal smashes 98

Mayank scored 64 in the first match versus North Zone and continued from where he left off. He now has 20 half-centuries in the 50-over format. With his effort of 98 runs, the senior opener has raced to 4,458 runs in List A cricket. His average is over 45 at the moment. Mayank is closing in on 16,000 career runs as well (15,947).

Crucial win for NZone as Rana shines

North Zone piled up a mammoth 307/8 in 50 overs versus Central Zone. Prabhsimran Singh smashed 121 from 107 balls. Skipper Nitish Rana chipped in with a 51-run knock. In response, fifties from Shivam Chaudhary, Yash Dubey, and Upendra Yadav weren't enough as CZone faltered for 259/10 in 47.4 overs. Rana claimed 4/48 to do the damage.

Prabhsimran Singh hammers 121

Prabhsimran added 46 runs for the opening wicket alongside Abhishek Sharma. He took center stage in an 87-run stand alongside number three player Himanshu Rana (24). Prabhsimran was part of another 67-run stand alongside skipper Rana before being dismissed by Karn Sharma with the score reading 200/3. His knock was laced with 13 fours and five sixes. He now has 787 runs.

Rana delivers for NZone

Rana walked in when North Zone were 133/2 and joined hands with Prabhsimran as the duo added 67. He was also involved in a 63-run stand alongside Mandeep Singh. Rana's 50-ball 51 was laced with five fours and a six. Rana has 13 fifties, besides scoring 2,128 runs at an average of 38.69. He also claimed his maiden four-wicket haul and has 46 scalps.

EZone too good for sorry North East Zone

East Zone bowled North East Zone for just 169 in 48 overs. Riyan Parag claimed a four-fer. Meanwhile, Rex Singh scored 65* for his side and was the lone warrior. In response, East Zone rode on a superb century from the blade of Abhimanyu Easwaran (100*). East Zone won the match in just 31.3 overs at Ground 2 in Puducherry.

Easwaran surpasses 3,500 runs in List A cricket

Easwaran's 100* saw him race to 3,514 runs in List A cricket at an average of 47.48. He registered his eighth century, besides also owning 21 half-centuries under his belt.

