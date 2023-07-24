Shubman Gill races past 3,500 First-Class runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 24, 2023 | 11:04 am 2 min read

Gill averages over 50 in First-Class cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's rising batting sensation Shubman Gill has raced past 3,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The ongoing second and final Test against West Indies in Trinidad marked his milestone. While the young batter could only manage 10 in India's first innings, he made an unbeaten 29 off 37 balls in his second outing. Here we decode his stats in the format.

Gill's returns in this series

Notably, Gill opted to bat at number three in the series. His returns in the position were initially not great as he could only manage six runs in his only outing in the opener. The 23-year-old perished for 10 in his next assignment. The youngster, however, put up a batter show in the third innings and remained unbeaten till the end.

3,500 runs up for Gill

Gill made his First-Class debut for his state team Punjab in November 2017. He has now raced to 3,508 runs in 45 games at an impressive average of 50.84. His conversion rate in the format has been phenomenal as he owns 10 centuries and 16 fifties. Moreover, his strike rate is over 69. The youngster's highest score in the format reads 268.

His returns in Test matches

Gill made his Test debut against Australia in the iconic Boxing Day Melbourne Test in December 2020. The batter, however, has blown hot and cold in India whites since that series. In 18 Tests, the youngster has raced to 966 runs at an under-par average of 32.20. The tally includes two tons and four fifties with his highest score being 128.

How has the Trinidad Test shaped up?

India, who are 1-0 up in the series, posted 438 while batting first. While Virat Kohli (121) hammered a ton, skipper Rohit Sharma (80), Ravindra Jadeja (61), and Ravichandran Ashwin (56) contributed with fifties. Mohammed Siraj's fifer meant WI were folded for 255. India declared their second innings at 181/2, setting a target of 365. The hosts were 76/2 at stumps on Day 4.

