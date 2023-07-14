Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes 171 on Test debut, scripts these records

Sports

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashes 171 on Test debut, scripts these records

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 14, 2023 | 09:23 pm 3 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 171 in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 171 in the first Test against West Indies in Dominica. Jaiswal resumed Day 3 on an unbeaten 143 before adding 27 runs. He was removed by Alzarri Joseph. Jaiswal consumed 387 balls, slamming 16 fours and a six. The talented opener added 229 runs alongside Rohit Sharma before another century-plus stand with Virat Kohli. Jaiswal has now scripted several records.

Second-highest score on Test debut by an Indian opener

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal has registered the joint-fourth highest score on their Test debut as an opener. 201* - Brendon Kuruppu (SL) vs NZ, Colombo CCC, 1987 200 - Devon Conway (NZ) vs ENG, Lord's, 2021 187 - Shikhar Dhawan (IND) vs AUS, Mohali, 2013 171 - Hamish Rutherford (NZ) vs ENG, Dunedin, 2013 171 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023

3rd-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut

Jaiswal's 171 is now the third-highest score by an Indian batter on Test debut. Dhawan's 187 versus Australia in Mohali, 2013 and Rohit's 177 versus WI in Kolkata, 2013 are above Jaiswal's feat.

Fifth-highest score on Test debut away from home

Jaiswal has now posted the fifth-highest score on Test debut away from home. 287 - Tip Foster (ENG) vs AUS, Sydney, 1903 222* - Jacques Rudolph (SA) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003 210* - Kyle Mayers (WI) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2021 200 - Devon Conway (NZ) vs ENG, Lord's, 2021 171 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023

Yashasvi breaks Ganguly's record

Jaiswal's 171 is now the best score by an Indian batter on debut away from home. The previous record by an Indian belonged to Sourav Ganguly, who smashed a heroic 131 versus England at Lord's in 1996.

Fifth-youngest to register a 150-plus score on Test debut

Jaiswal has also become the fifth-youngest to register a 150-plus score on Test debut. 19y 119d - Javed Miandad (PAK) vs NZ, Lahore, 1976 19y 149d - Archie Jackson (AUS) vs ENG, Adelaide, 1929 19y 354d - Doug Walters (AUS) vs ENG, Brisbane, 1965 20y 226d - George Headley (WI) vs ENG, Bridgetown, 1930 21y 196d - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023

Jaiswal has faced the third-most balls in debut innings

As per Cricbuzz, Jaiswal has now faced the third-most balls in a Test debut innings. 548 - Brendon Kuruppu (SL) vs NZ, Colombo CCC, 1987 447 - Mathew Sinclair (NZ) vs WI, Wellington, 1999 387 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (IND) vs WI, Roseau, 2023 384 - Andrew Hudson (SA) vs WI, Bridgetown, 1992 383 - Jacques Rudolph (SA) vs BAN, Chattogram, 2003

17th Indian with a ton on Test debut

On Thursday, Jaiswal became the 17th Indian to record a century on Test debut. However, he is only the third Indian to achieve this feat while facing the West Indies. Rohit (177 in 2013) and Prithvi Shaw (134 in 2018) are the others. At 21 years and 196 days, Jaiswal became the fourth-youngest to slam a ton on Test debut for India.

Third Indian opener with a Test century on debut

On Day 2, Jaiswal became only the third Indian opener to score a century on a Test debut after Dhawan (187 v Australia, 2013) and Shaw (134 v West Indies, 2018). Jaiswal also became the seventh Indian to have done so away from home. The last Indian with this feat was Suresh Raina, who smashed 120 in Sri Lanka in 2010.

WI vs IND: How has the first Test panned out?

India bowled out West Indies for 150 in the first innings on Day 1 with Ravichandran Ashwin claiming a fifer. Indian openers Jaiswal and Rohit shared an unbeaten 80-run stand on Day 1. On Day 2, both players registered tons. Rohit perished for 103 (229/1) before Shubman Gill departed (240/2). Jaiswal and Kohli added 110 runs next. India are 377/4 currently.

Share this timeline