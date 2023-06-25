Sports

CWC Qualifiers: WI aim to bounce back against Netherlands

Written by Gaurav Tripathi June 25, 2023 | 01:10 pm 3 min read

Both teams have two wins and one defeat apiece (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies would aim to bounce back as they meet Netherlands in Match 18 of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers. After clinching their first two games, Shai Hope's men suffered a 35-run defeat against Zimbabwe. Netherlands, on the other hand, recorded two successive wins after losing their opener versus Zimbabwe. Here we look the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Harare's Takashinga Sports Club will host this affair on Monday (June 26). The venue has hosted four games in the event so far with chasing teams emerging winners three times. The track here has challenged the batters with 220 being the average first-innings score. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (12:30pm IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar and FanCode app.

WI's 100% record against the Dutch

The two sides have crossed swords in five ODIs so far with the Men in Maroon emerging winners in all occasions. The Dutch hosted WI in a three-match ODI series last year and suffered a whitewash.

Can WI bounce back?

Having won two of their respective first three games, both sides have officially secured berths in the Super Sixes. WI would like to resolve their top-order woes ahead of the next stage. Meanwhile, the Dutch side recorded comprehensive victories against Nepal and USA in their last two games. In WI, however, they have a much tougher opponent.

A look at the probable XI

West Indies (Probable XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (captain & wicket-keeper), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein. Netherlands (Probable XI): Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (captain & wicket-keeper), Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein.

Here are the key performers

Hope is WI's leading run-getter in the tournament with 216 runs. Jason Holder has taken four wickets alongside scoring a fifty in the competition. Nicholas Pooran has smoked 192 runs in the competition, striking at 121.52. With 175 runs at 58.33, Max O'Dowd is leading the run-scoring chart for Netherlands. His teammate and pacer Logan van Beek snapped a four-fer in his last outing.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Shai Hope (C), Nicholas Pooran, Max O'Dowd, Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Bas de Leede, Jason Holder (VC), Vikramjit Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Logan van Beek, Akeal Hosein. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran (C), Max O'Dowd (VC), Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Bas de Leede, Jason Holder, Vikramjit Singh, Alzarri Joseph, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad.

