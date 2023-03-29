Sports

Alzarri Joseph claims his first five-wicket haul in T20Is: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 29, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in T20Is. He finished with 5/40 in the 3rd and final T20I versus South Africa, helping his side win the series 2-1. Batting first, WI posted 220/8 in 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran and Romario Shepherd played solid knocks. In response, Reeza Hendricks' 83 wasn't enough as SA were restricted to 213/6.

How did the match pan out?

WI were off to a brilliant start as Brandon King smashed a 25-ball 36, but Johnson Charles, who smashed a record-breaking century in the 2nd T20I, recorded a golden duck. Pooran's 19-ball 41 and an unbeaten 44 (22) from Shepherd propelled WI to 220/8. Although Hendricks (83) and Rilee Rossouw (42) powered SA's run-chase, they fell short. Aiden Markram returned unbeaten (35).

Joseph does well to help his side win

Joseph got the early wicket of Quinton de Kock. SA were going well before Jason Holder dismissed Rossouw. Joseph got David Miller at a key moment before managing the key scalp of a well-settled Hendricks. He changed the match in WI's favor in the 19th over, getting Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, and Wayne Parnell. Holder was the only other wicket-taker for WI.

Maiden fifer for Joseph

In 12 matches, Joseph now has 22 scalps in the 20-over format for WI. He has an average of 16.36. In 2 matches versus SA, he has claimed six scalps at 10.16. Joseph is the first WI bowler to claim a fifer versus SA in T20Is. Overall, he is the third bowler in SA versus WI matches to claim a fifer.