South Africa record the highest successful run-chase in T20Is: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Mar 26, 2023, 09:10 pm 3 min read

South Africa have scripted the highest successful chase in T20I history (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

South Africa have scripted the highest successful chase in T20I history after beating West Indies at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. WI managed their best score in the format (258/5), riding on Johnson Charles' record-breaking 118. In response, SA won the match in the 19th over. Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks set the base with a superb 152-run opening stand.

How did the match pan out?

West Indies lost Brandon King early on before Kyle Mayers and Charles added a quickfire 135-run stand. Charles was the chief architect smashing the SA bowlers at will. Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd contributed as well. For SA, Marco Jansen claimed a three-fer. In response, SA openers wasted no time and set the chase up and running. WI failed to stop the carnage.

Mayers smashes his third T20I fifty

Mayers' knock was laced with five fours and four sixes. He struck at 188.89. He has now raced to 465 runs at 22.14, hammering his 3rd fifty. Mayers' 135-run stand is now the 3rd-highest in South Africa-West Indies matches in the 20-over format. Notably, WI hold the top three stands among the two teams in terms of partnership by runs.

Charles races to 971 runs

Charles' 118-run knock was laced with 10 fours and 11 sixes. He struck at 256.52. Charles has now raced to 971 runs at an average of 24.90. Besides his maiden century, he also has four fifties under his belt. He is now the 8th-highest scorer for WI in the 20-over format.

Fastest century by a West Indian

Charles' 39-ball century has broken the previous best record of Chris Gayle for the fastest ton by a West Indies batter. Gayle took 47 balls against England in 2016. Meanwhile, only David Miller, Rohit Sharma, and Czech Republic's S Wickramasekara have hammered faster tons (35 balls). Charles has equaled Hungary's Zeeshan Kukikhel and Romania's S Periyalwar to smash a ton off 39 balls.

2nd-best individual scorer for WI

Charles' 118 is the 2nd-best individual scorer in the 20-over format by a West Indies batter. Evin Lewis holds the record, having struck 125* against India in 2017. Charles joins Lewis and Gayle (2), besides Rovman Powell in terms of centuries for WI.

SA smash highest score in powerplay overs

South African openers De Kock and Markram smashed a record 102 runs in the first six overs on Sunday. This is now the best score ever in PP overs, surpassing the 98/4 West Indies managed versus Sri Lanka in Coolidge, 2021.

QDK smashes his maiden T20I century

De Kock brought up his ton off 43 balls before perishing. He was dismissed in the 11th over by Raymon Reifer. His knock was laced with nine fours and eight sixes. He struck at 227.27. De Kock has now raced to 2,256 runs at 32.69. He has one ton and 14 fifties. Versus WI, he has smashed 402 runs at 50.25.

De Kock and Hendricks slam these records

De Kock and Hendricks shared a brilliant 152-run stand for the first wicket. It's now the joint-highest stand for any wicket in South Africa-West Indies T20I games, equaling Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels (152 in 2015). De Kock and Hendricks added 102 runs in the first six overs, recording the highest tally ever and breaking West Indies' 98/4 versus Sri Lanka in 2021.

De Kock smashes the second-fastest hundred by a South African

De Kock has become the fifth SA batter after Faf du Plessis, Richard Levi, MN van Wyk, Rilee Rossouw, and David Miller to smash a ton in the 20-over format. Rossouw and Miller have smashed two tons for SA. Meanwhile, De Kock has also recorded the second-fastest hundred by a South African after Miller's 35-ball effort versus Bangladesh.