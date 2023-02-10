Sports

Aiden Markram's maiden T20 century powers Sunrisers to SA20 final

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 10, 2023, 10:49 am 3 min read

Markram scored a brilliant 58-ball 100 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape skipper Aiden Markram smoked a remarkable century in the inaugural SA20 semi-final clash against Joburg Super Kings. He scored a brilliant 58-ball 100 as Sunrisers recorded a 14-run win, sealing a place in the summit clash. Notably, it was Markram's maiden T20 ton which was studded with six fours and as many maximums. Here we look at his stats.

A captain's knock from Markram

The Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Sunrisers were off to a disastrous start as Markram arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 10/2. He bailed his time out of trouble with a third-wicket 99-run stand with Jordan Hermann (48). While Markram was watchful initially, he shifted gears later and touched the three-figure mark.

Third centurion in the competition

Markram became the third centurion in SA20 after Joburg skipper Faf du Plessis (113*) and Durban Super Giants' Heinrich Klaasen (104*). With 340 runs in 11 games, Markram is also now the fourth-highest run-getter this season (SR: 127.34). Besides a ton, he also owns a half-century. Only Paarl Royals' Jos Buttler (391), Du Plessis (369), and Klaasen (363) own more runs than Markram.

His overall stats in T20 cricket

As mentioned, Markram recorded his maiden T20 ton. He now owns 2,744 runs in 106 T20 games at 34.3. His strike rate reads 131.98. The tally includes 21 half-centuries as well. Markram, who has also been a handy part-time off-spinner, has also scalped 25 wickets in the format at a stellar economy rate of 6.95. 3/21 read his best bowling figures.

How has Markram fared in T20Is?

Markram has also made a significant mark in T20Is. The current fifth-ranked T20I batter debuted against Sri Lanka in 2019. He has since bashed 879 runs in 31 games while averaging a laud-worthy 38.22. It is worth noting that the South African has struck at an eye-popping rate of 147.73. He owns nine fifties, with the best score of 70 (vs West Indies).

How did the game pan out?

Besides Markram, Hermann contributed with a handy 36-ball 48. As a result, Sunrisers posted 213/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Pacer Lizaad Williams took four wickets for Joburg. In reply, Reeza Hendricks led Joburg's chase with a valiant 54-ball 96. Romario Shepherd also contributed with an unbeaten 14-ball 38. However, their efforts weren't enough as the Super Kings could only manage 199/6.

Final against Pretoria Capitals

Meanwhile, Markram's Sunrisers will meet Wayne Parnell-led Pretoria Capitals in the summit clash of the competition on Saturday (February 11). The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg will host the duel. Notably, the Capitals defeated the Sunrisers on both occasions in the league stage.