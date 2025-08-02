Bangladeshi woman arrested for living in India on fake documents
What's the story
Kolkata Police have arrested a 25-year-old Bangladeshi woman for illegally residing in India with fake documents. The accused, Shanta Paul, was living in Jadavpur in a rented flat. She had entered India from Bangladesh's Barisal using a valid passport earlier this year and later got married to Andhra Pradesh resident Shaik Mohammad Ashraf.
Document fraud
Used fake documents to sign rent agreement
Paul allegedly used fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID, to sign the rent agreement. She reportedly told the property owner that she wanted to live separately as her family was unhappy with her marriage to a Muslim man. The police recovered two Aadhaar cards registered at different addresses from her possession during a search of the rented apartment.
Background check
Small-time model and actor
The police investigation revealed that Paul was a small-time model and crew member of an airline company. She had represented Bangladesh in the Indo-Bangla Beauty Pageant in 2016 and was crowned Miss Asia Global in 2019. In recent years, she acted in Tamil and Bengali films and signed an Odia film. Despite her success, she stayed in India without a valid visa.
Legal proceedings
Police investigating how she got Indian documents
Paul has been sent to police custody till August 8 for further questioning. Kolkata Police are now in touch with the UIDAI to find out how an Aadhaar card was issued to her. They are also probing the National Election Commission and West Bengal's Food Department regarding the issuance of her voter and ration cards.