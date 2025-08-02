Bangladeshi woman arrested for living in India on fake documents

Kolkata Police have arrested a 25-year-old Bangladeshi woman for illegally residing in India with fake documents. The accused, Shanta Paul, was living in Jadavpur in a rented flat. She had entered India from Bangladesh's Barisal using a valid passport earlier this year and later got married to Andhra Pradesh resident Shaik Mohammad Ashraf.

Document fraud Used fake documents to sign rent agreement Paul allegedly used fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, and voter ID, to sign the rent agreement. She reportedly told the property owner that she wanted to live separately as her family was unhappy with her marriage to a Muslim man. The police recovered two Aadhaar cards registered at different addresses from her possession during a search of the rented apartment.

Background check Small-time model and actor The police investigation revealed that Paul was a small-time model and crew member of an airline company. She had represented Bangladesh in the Indo-Bangla Beauty Pageant in 2016 and was crowned Miss Asia Global in 2019. In recent years, she acted in Tamil and Bengali films and signed an Odia film. Despite her success, she stayed in India without a valid visa.