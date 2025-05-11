Himanta Sarma criticizes Indira Gandhi for mishandling Bangladesh's creation
What's the story
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attacked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her handling of the aftermath of Bangladesh's creation, after India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.
Due to the political leadership's failure at the time, a "historic opportunity was lost," he argued.
The statement comes amidst Congress leaders attacking PM Narendra Modi, although he did not explicitly link his criticism of Indira Gandhi to the ceasefire agreement announced by US President Donald Trump.
Strategic oversight
Sarma's post on Bangladesh's creation
Sarma expressed his opinion in a long post titled 'The Myth of Bangladesh's Creation: A Strategic Triumph, A Diplomatic Folly.'
"India's 1971 military victory was decisive and historic. It broke Pakistan in two and gave birth to Bangladesh. But while our soldiers delivered a stunning battlefield success, India's political leadership failed to secure lasting strategic gains."
Diplomatic failure
Sarma's criticism of India's political leadership
Sarma argued that while the birth of Bangladesh is considered a diplomatic victory, history doesn't support that.
"India's military triumph in 1971 was not matched by strategic foresight. What could have been a new regional order was reduced to a one-sided act of generosity."
He added that if Indira Gandhi were alive today, she would have some explaining to do about what she did with that decisive victory.
Secular promise turned Islamic reality
Sarma's 6 arguments supporting his claim
Sarma gave six arguments in his support. He said while Bangladesh was created as a secular promise, it had become an "Islamic reality."
"India supported a secular Bangladesh. Yet by 1988, Islam was declared the state religion. Today, political Islam thrives in Dhaka, undermining the very values India fought to protect," he added.
Demographic changes
Sarma highlights persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh
Sarma also spoke about the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, whose population has reduced from 20% to less than 8% due to systematic discrimination and violence.
He called it a "shameful reality that India has largely ignored."
He also highlighted the failure to get a land corridor through northern Bangladesh for Northeast integration, which remains landlocked even after five decades.
Refuge for insurgents
Sarma's conclusion on India's handling of Bangladesh's creation
Sarma said the creation of Bangladesh was not a bargain, but a "historic opportunity lost."
He alleged that insurgents took shelter in Bangladesh, and for decades, it was a base for anti-India militant groups, who occupied the vacuum that India failed to fill under Gandhi's leadership.
"Conclusion: A Victory Undone by Silence," Sarma said.