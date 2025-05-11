What's the story

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has attacked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her handling of the aftermath of Bangladesh's creation, after India's victory over Pakistan in 1971.

Due to the political leadership's failure at the time, a "historic opportunity was lost," he argued.

The statement comes amidst Congress leaders attacking PM Narendra Modi, although he did not explicitly link his criticism of Indira Gandhi to the ceasefire agreement announced by US President Donald Trump.