Bangladesh's interim government is headed by Mohammed Yunus

'Uncalled for...': Bangladesh on India's comments about attacks on Hindus

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:20 pm Oct 15, 202402:20 pm

What's the story The interim government of Bangladesh, headed by Mohammed Yunus, has brushed aside India's concerns over the alleged systematic violence against Hindus and other religious minorities in the country as "uncalled for" and "baseless." This comes after India drew attention to a pattern of violence which has intensified since Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted in August. The targets of these attacks include temples, public spaces associated with Hindus, and commoners and public figures.

Religious harmony

Bangladesh defends religious freedom amid Durga Puja incidents

Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry defended the country's commitment to liberalism and democracy, citing the peaceful observance of Durga Puja in over 32,000 mandaps as evidence. The ministry said "communal harmony and peaceful coexistence remain a time-honored feature of liberalism and democracy in Bangladesh that unites all people." The statement comes after India condemned multiple incidents during the Durga Puja festivities, including a fire caused by a crude bomb at a mandap in Dhaka.

Political unrest

Yunus dismisses communal angle in attacks on Hindus

Meanwhile, Yunus, who is serving as the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has dismissed the communal angle in these attacks. In an interview with news agency PTI last month, he had attributed the violence to political unrest, not religious intolerance. He suggested that there is a perception that most Hindus supported the now-deposed Awami League regime led by Hasina, which could be a factor behind these incidents.

Diplomatic correspondence

India expresses concern over attacks on temples

India has officially conveyed its "serious concern" to Bangladesh's interim government over repeated attacks on temples, shrines and puja mandaps. The incidents include desecration, vandalism, robbery and defacement. New Delhi has urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during festive periods.