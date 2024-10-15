'Uncalled for...': Bangladesh on India's comments about attacks on Hindus
The interim government of Bangladesh, headed by Mohammed Yunus, has brushed aside India's concerns over the alleged systematic violence against Hindus and other religious minorities in the country as "uncalled for" and "baseless." This comes after India drew attention to a pattern of violence which has intensified since Sheikh Hasina's government was ousted in August. The targets of these attacks include temples, public spaces associated with Hindus, and commoners and public figures.
Bangladesh defends religious freedom amid Durga Puja incidents
Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry defended the country's commitment to liberalism and democracy, citing the peaceful observance of Durga Puja in over 32,000 mandaps as evidence. The ministry said "communal harmony and peaceful coexistence remain a time-honored feature of liberalism and democracy in Bangladesh that unites all people." The statement comes after India condemned multiple incidents during the Durga Puja festivities, including a fire caused by a crude bomb at a mandap in Dhaka.
Yunus dismisses communal angle in attacks on Hindus
Meanwhile, Yunus, who is serving as the Chief Adviser to Bangladesh's interim government, has dismissed the communal angle in these attacks. In an interview with news agency PTI last month, he had attributed the violence to political unrest, not religious intolerance. He suggested that there is a perception that most Hindus supported the now-deposed Awami League regime led by Hasina, which could be a factor behind these incidents.
India expresses concern over attacks on temples
India has officially conveyed its "serious concern" to Bangladesh's interim government over repeated attacks on temples, shrines and puja mandaps. The incidents include desecration, vandalism, robbery and defacement. New Delhi has urged Dhaka to ensure the safety and security of Hindus and all minorities and their places of worship, especially during festive periods.