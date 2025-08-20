Dhanashree reveals how she handled divorcing 'more powerful' Chahal

Choreographer and actor Dhanashree Verma recently opened up about her emotional journey during her divorce from cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal . In a recent interview with Humans of Bombay, she revealed how her parents supported her through this difficult time. Verma admitted that the initial phase was confusing for all involved, as they needed strength to cope with the situation.

Support system Verma's parents stood by her during tough times Verma said, "My parents kept reminding me that this is not who you are. To even take that decision requires a lot of courage." "Knowing that you are with someone who is more powerful than you, to even come to that decision of leaving that partnership requires a lot of courage, and my parents remind me of that every day." "They kept telling me how proud they are that I made this decision. It's not easy."

Societal pressure 'My parents struggled with societal pressure' Verma also revealed that her parents struggled with the societal pressure of their daughter's divorce. "There were days when my mother would actually give up and feel sad, and there were times when my parents kept their phones away," she said. "It was so overwhelming and not required because already parents feel so much pressure from society." "And then when they have to deal with something like this, how do they fix that?"

Fame and focus Verma on focus after divorce Verma also shared her perspective on fame and focus after the divorce. "Fame can be categorized in different ways. You cannot please everyone in life, and I think my whole journey till now has taught me this so well." "Are you happy? Are your parents happy? Are your friends celebrating your achievements? I think that is what needs to be the focal point of your life."