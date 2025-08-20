Is Dhanashree Verma ready for love again? Chahal's ex reveals

Verma and Chahal's love story began in 2020 when the cricketer enrolled in her online dance classes. They got engaged within months (August 2020) and married in December 2020. However, their fairy-tale romance ended four years later due to "compatibility issues." The couple finalized their divorce in March 2025, with reports suggesting Chahal paid Verma an alimony of ₹4.75 crore . The dancer had to face a lot of trolling for taking alimony, which was further fuelled by Chahal's controversial tee .

Public reaction

More on 'sugar daddy' tee

Chahal's bold T-shirt, "Be Your Own Sugar Daddy," during their final court appearance, sparked a lot of controversy. Verma was heavily trolled online due to this. In response to the backlash, Chahal said it was his last message before he closed this chapter. Verma also spoke about the incident in the interview. She recalled crying during the court hearing (Chahal had a jacket on then), following which the cricketer left the premises first, flaunting the tee.