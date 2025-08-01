'I just wanted...': Chahal defends viral 'sugar daddy' T-shirt moment

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has finally revealed the reason behind wearing a T-shirt with the slogan " Be Your Own Sugar Daddy " during his final divorce hearing with dancer and actor Dhanashree Verma. Speaking on Raj Shamani's YouTube podcast, he said, "Mereko nahi karna tha drama (I didn't want to do any drama). I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya (I gave it through the T-shirt)."

Unplanned reaction 'Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha...': Chahal When asked about his unexpected response, Chahal said he didn't want to react initially but was compelled by circumstances. He said, "Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo, ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki." "Maine na kisi ko abuse kra, bus mujhe message dena tha (I didn't abuse anyone; I just wanted to convey my message)."

Relationship history Marriage and divorce details Chahal and Verma got married in December 2020 after meeting during the COVID-19 pandemic when he took her dance classes. They filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 after separating in June 2022. The couple was granted a divorce in March this year, just before the start of IPL 2025. Rumors of their split had begun earlier this year when they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Settlement details Financial settlement during divorce During the podcast, Chahal also spoke about the financial settlement during their divorce. He said that the negotiation process was difficult, but he had signed a good deal. There were rumors that Verma was seeking ₹60 crore in alimony, but her family denied these claims. They issued a statement saying, "No such amount has ever been asked, demanded or even offered."