A$AP Rocky drops major hint about Baby No. 3's name
What's the story
In a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, rapper A$AP Rocky dropped a hint regarding the name of his and Rihanna's third child.
The couple, who have been dating since late 2019, already have two sons: RZA and Riot.
When host Seth Meyers noted that both their first two kids and the parents themselves have names starting with 'R,' Rocky agreed, confirming that their third kid will also follow suit.
Pregnancy announcement
Rocky expressed joy over public announcement of Rihanna's pregnancy
Following the Met Gala baby reveal, Rocky was happy to finally go public with the news of their third child's impending arrival.
"We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up," he told reporters. "I'm glad everybody's happy for us, because we're definitely happy."
Meanwhile, Rihanna said she was feeling okay, not too overwhelmed during her third pregnancy.
Album release
Rihanna assured fans about her music despite pregnancy
When asked if the baby news would push back the release of her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, Rihanna calmed her fans.
"Maybe a couple of videos," she said, "but I can sing."
This indicates that while there may be some delay, her music career will go on even with her third pregnancy.
Previous promise
But the 'R' angle might upset Rocky's lawyer
Meanwhile, Rocky and Rihanna's lawyer, Joe Tacopina, who defended the rapper in a recent gun assault trial, might be left upset with the 'R' name drop.
After Rocky's victory, he revealed that the couple had suggested naming their next baby after him.
"They grabbed me and they said, 'Listen, our next baby A$AP Joe,'" Tacopina told Extra.
"I said, 'I'm gonna hold you to that!'"
Whatever the parents choose, we are sure Tacopina will be happy with it though.