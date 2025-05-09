What's the story

In a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, rapper A$AP Rocky dropped a hint regarding the name of his and Rihanna's third child.

The couple, who have been dating since late 2019, already have two sons: RZA and Riot.

When host Seth Meyers noted that both their first two kids and the parents themselves have names starting with 'R,' Rocky agreed, confirming that their third kid will also follow suit.