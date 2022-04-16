Entertainment

Rumors about A$AP Rocky cheating on Rihanna are not true

Written by Yvonne Jacob Apr 16, 2022, 03:31 pm 2 min read

Rumors about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky breaking up are not true (Photo credit: Twitter/@rihanna)

So, is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship not so rocky after all? Recently, a viral rumor suggested that rapper A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was cheating on the Umbrella singer with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. However, a source close to the power couple has now revealed these rumors are not at all true. Read on for more details on this.

Recap Tweet that spread rumor had no verified sources

To recall, it was fashion writer Louis Pisano who first tweeted that the couple split up. Pisano claimed Mayers cheated on Rihanna with Muaddi, who has collaborated with the two before. Adding fuel to the fire, a gossip account Deux Moi posted an unverified piece about the couple having an argument over dinner at a restaurant, following which Rihanna was allegedly seen leaving teary-eyed.

Facts Anonymous sources confirmed rumors are not true

However, an unnamed source directly connected to the couple has now confirmed the rumors about Mayer cheating and the couple breaking up are absolutely not true. Page Six reportedly spoke to an eyewitness who saw the duo on their date at the aforementioned restaurant. "She looked fine, and when they walked out they were fine. It felt normal between them," the eyewitness claimed.

Details Muaddi, the woman in question, opens up about the rumors

On Friday, Muaddi also took to Twitter to share a lengthy post about the rumors. She mentioned the claims were baseless and didn't have truth to them. Soon after Muaddi put up her response, Pisano tweeted an apology for the "unnecessary drama" he created. Notably, Pisano, whose tweet went viral, is known to be at the center of almost any and every celebrity drama.

Details Musicians are still together, expecting their baby soon

As for Rihanna and Mayers, the power couple is said to be "fine." Also, they have not pressed any charges against Pisano so far. Meanwhile, the couple is expecting their first child together, too. Rihanna did the reveal in January by walking the New York City streets alongside Mayers with her baby bump on full display. They were captured by celebrity photographer Miles Diggs.