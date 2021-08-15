Twitter revising user interface contrast settings following users' headache complaints

Last week, microblogging platform Twitter redesigned its user interface with the use of high contrast across visual elements like buttons and links while a new font called Chirp was added as well. Now, Twitter is reportedly readjusting these new elements after several users complained of eye strain, migraines, and headaches due to the contrast and font. Here are more details.

Twitter's Accessibility account acknowledged users' problems with revamped interface

Twitter Accessibility tweeted that in response to user feedback, it's making contrast changes to all the buttons so they are easier on the eyes. The post acknowledged that the new look is "uncomfortable for people with sensory sensitivities." One of the key changes is the Follow button's color scheme that has been inverted to being black if you're following someone and blue otherwise.

Twitter Accessibility account claims Chirp font is being fixed

We've identified issues with the Chirp font for Windows users and are actively working on a fix. Thanks for your patience and please let us know if you have additional feedback. — Twitter Accessibility (@TwitterA11y) August 14, 2021

Accessibility options are not 'one size fits all'

While users might get habituated to the new Follow button over time despite the mixed initial response, the lack of sufficient accessibility settings on modern social media platforms isn't acceptable. Accessibility settings are offered to make platforms more accessible to people with sensitivities to bright colors or light. Notably, high contrast is a standard accessibility feature but you can't turn it off on Twitter.

Twitter didn't say what will be changed besides contrast settings

The high contrast setting implemented by Twitter could make the platform easier to use for the colorblind and those with vision problems. However, it could be outright painful for people sensitive to bright light. Twitter hasn't yet specified the exact changes it is implementing to address the concerns that the users have raised. The microblogging platform also didn't respond to requests for comment.

Granular control over accessibility options could work wonders

At present, Twitter's minimal accessibility settings include options that allow users to toggle increased color contrast, reduced motion, and light and dark themes. An option to improve readability by scaling text sizes is already available. The Verge rightly observed that instead of rolling back changes, giving users granular control over accessibility settings would be a better alternative.