Twitter has introduced new fonts, and users aren't happy

Aug 12, 2021

Twitter starts using its Chirp font alongside interface changes across web and mobile apps

Noticed anything different on Twitter recently? Well, it's intentional. The microblogging platform's Design department announced that alongside a host of tweaks to the web client and mobile app, Twitter has now switched to using its first proprietary font called Chirp. Twitter has also curbed its liberal use of blue across the user interface and color customization options are in the pipeline. Here's more.

Back story

Twitter first unveiled Chirp in January 2021

Twitter had first introduced the Chirp typography in January this year. Later, in early-June, reputed application analyst Jane Manchun Wong showcased Twitter's pre-release misinformation labels that happened to use the new Chirp font. According to Twitter, Chirp can align the text of tweets in Western languages to the left, making it easier to read content on your timeline.

Twitter Post

Twitter's Design department summarizes the new changes

Finally, we cleaned up a lot of visual clutter.



There are fewer gray backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read.



This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centered on you and what you have to say! — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

Easter egg

Twitter's new font balances 'messy and sharp'

Chirp is a part of a brand refresh announced in January. At the time Twitter had said, "Chirp strikes a balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed." Meanwhile, The Verge reported that typing "[CHIRPBIRDICON]" in the tweet compose box inserts the Twitter logo, a fun Easter egg.

Twitter Post

However, some users are finding the new fonts headache-inducing

Finding the new Twitter design/font extremely hard to read and headache-inducing, aside from illogical button coloring.



Am I the only one?#TwitterFont #twitterupdate @TwitterSupport @TwitterSupport — Jakub Hlavka (@JakubHlavka) August 12, 2021

Colors

Twitter promises new colors to stylize app and app icon

Besides that prominent change, Twitter announced that colors across the user interface have been updated for enhanced contrast and the use of blue color has been reduced. The microblogging platform promised to roll out new colors soon although it didn't specify a timeline. Twitter Blue subscribers in Canada and Australia can reportedly tweak colors for the app and its icon if they're on iOS.

Confusion

Inverted Follow button color scheme creates unnecessary confusion

Notice how the button reads "Following" but doesn't have a background color

The redesign also changes how the Follow button looks. When you haven't followed an account, the button's background will be filled with color. When you press the button to follow that account, the button's background color will vanish. This is the exact opposite of how Twitter's Follow button used to look before the change, and it could be frustrating for many users.

Twitter Post

Writer Brian Merchant explains why new Follow button is frustrating