Jun 17, 2021

Suruli is coming! Here's everything you need to know about 'Jagame Thandhiram'

Tamil superstar Dhanush is all set to charm viewers in his "original gangster" avatar Suruli in Jagame Thandhiram. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the stylish venture will get a direct-to-digital release tomorrow on Netflix at 12:30 pm. It also stars James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Guru Somasundaram, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan. Ahead of the movie's premiere, here are the things we are excited about!

Massive release

It is releasing in 190 countries in 17 languages!

Joining hands with a big streamer has its separate benefits. People across 190 countries and speaking 17 languages will now get to witness Dhanush's charisma. There are 11 foreign languages, namely French, English, German, Italian, Polish, Brazilian, Portuguese, Spanish (Castilian and Neutral), Thai, Indonesian and Vietnamese, alongside five Indian ones (Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi). Makers announced this with a poster on Tuesday.

Theater v/s Digital

Dhanush had been discontent with OTT release earlier

Such a massive launch must assuage the lead star, who has expressed displeasure earlier on the movie not getting a theatrical release. This point was further stressed by Subbaraj during a Twitter Space session conducted for the launch of the film's audio. He had mentioned that the OTT platform helped them widen the market and getting traction from across the globe for the flick.

Audio

The Netflix version will not include three songs

Speaking of songs, the movie is not going to include three tracks from the album. Speaking at the launch event, Subbaraj had revealed the energetic track Bujji had to be cut out of the Netflix version due to its length. "However, there are more exciting things in the film than songs." Worry not, the director's cut, to be released later, will have it all.

Promotion

'First Day First Show without a cut-out ah? Not possible!'

Movie releases in the country, especially the four southern states, mean huge cut-outs of the protagonists. Did you think Jagame Thandhiram won't get one for skipping the theaters? Well, Netflix proved it wrong as it posted a clip of a giant Suruli cut-out coming to life today. Makers also organized a global fan event, The Kongas Kootam on Twitter with the cast and crew.

Information

It has already started earning profit!

The film has become profitable even before its release. Made on Rs. 65cr budget, its digital rights were sold to Netflix for Rs. 55cr reportedly. Thereafter, satellite rights were acquired by Vijay TV for Rs. 10cr. These plus audio/dubbing rights led to Rs. 7.5cr profit.