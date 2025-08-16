Asia Cup 2025 ad rates soar, ₹16L for India-Pakistan matches
What's the story
The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is witnessing a surge in advertising costs, especially for matches between India and Pakistan. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder until 2031, has set TV ad rates for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, according to The Economic Times. The tournament will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV.
Digital deals
Digital ad packages on SonyLIV
SPNI is also offering digital ad packages on SonyLIV. These include a co-presenting and highlights partner package at ₹30 crore each and a co-powered-by package at ₹18 crore. Notably, 30% of all digital ads are reserved for India matches. The rates for pre-rolls, mid-rolls, and connected TV ads vary based on the match type (India games or India-Pakistan matches).
Tournament structure
Sponsors of Asia Cup 2025
The Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the T20 format with eight teams and a total of 19 matches, including three India-Pakistan clashes. The Asian Cricket Council has already secured sponsors such as DP World (title sponsor), Wonder Cement, Spinny, and Groww (global sponsors). Official partners include Royal Stag Packaged Drinking Water, Haier, Daikin, and Ozone.