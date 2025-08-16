SPNI holds Asia Cup 2025's media rights

Asia Cup 2025 ad rates soar, ₹16L for India-Pakistan matches

By Akash Pandey 07:50 pm Aug 16, 202507:50 pm

What's the story

The upcoming Asia Cup 2025 is witnessing a surge in advertising costs, especially for matches between India and Pakistan. Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), the media rights holder until 2031, has set TV ad rates for India matches at ₹14 lakh-₹16 lakh per 10 seconds, according to The Economic Times. The tournament will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network and streamed on SonyLIV.