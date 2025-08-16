Musk's SpaceX doesn't pay federal taxes, thanks to Trump

Despite receiving billions of dollars in federal investments over its two-decade-long existence, Elon Musk 's SpaceX has paid little to no federal taxes. The New York Times reported that the company has privately told its investors that it may never have to pay these taxes, thanks to a 2017 law change by US President Donald Trump .

Tax advantage Trump's 2017 tax law change crucial for SpaceX The 2017 tax law change, part of Trump's Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, removed the expiration date for a tax benefit that lets companies offset future taxable income with heavy losses. This means SpaceX can apply nearly $3 billion of its losses indefinitely against future profits. The company had reported losses of some $5.4 billion by late 2021, which created this net operating loss carryforward benefit.

Tax anomaly SpaceX's unusual situation Experts have called SpaceX's situation unusual, considering the company's heavy reliance on US federal contracts for profits. The company was running at a loss for its first two decades of operation, much like other companies such as Uber and Tesla. However, it turned profitable in 2022 after reporting losses till 2021.