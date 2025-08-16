India's electronics exports jumped 47% to $12.4B, says Piyush Goyal

India 's electronics exports have witnessed a massive growth of over 47% year-on-year (YoY) in the first quarter of FY26, compared to the same period last year. The total value of these exports during this period stood at $12.4 billion (approximately ₹1.03 lakh crore), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on X.

Production surge 'Make in India' initiative Goyal credited the Make In India initiative for this remarkable growth in electronics production. He said, "It is a sweet success story for 'Make In India,' which has led to an exponential growth in our electronics production from $31 billion to $133 billion in a decade beginning 2014-15." The minister also highlighted that the number of mobile manufacturing units in India has increased from two in 2014 to over 300 today.

Manufacturing milestone Transformation in mobile manufacturing Goyal also noted that India has transformed from a mobile importer to the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. He said, "One of the greatest journeys has been our transformation from a mobile importer to becoming the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer." The minister stressed that this transformation has created large-scale employment opportunities in the country.

Export boost Electronics sector's contribution to exports The electronics sector has played a key role in boosting India's exports. Goyal said, "The electronics sector has also generated large-scale employment opportunities with solar modules, networking devices, charger adapters, and electronic parts." He also shared data showing that exports of electronic goods have grown from ₹38,000 crore in 2014-15 to ₹3.27 lakh crore in 2024-25, an eight-fold increase.

