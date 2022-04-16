Entertainment

Harry Styles just debuted two new songs at Coachella 2022

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Apr 16, 2022, 02:58 pm 2 min read

Harry Styles just dropped two new songs while performing at Coachella (Photo credit: Twitter/@Vol6Tpwk).

Popular youth icon and singer Harry Styles just premiered two new songs during his set at the prestigious annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. As hundreds of fans were busy enjoying known tunes, the debut of brand-new numbers was expectedly greatly appreciated. Headlining the concert, the Watermelon Sugar crooner also went back in time and gave a memorable performance with singer-songwriter Shania Twain.

Context Why does this story matter?

Styles has successfully been creating his niche ever since he began his solo stint—after the four-member group One Direction went on hiatus.

With chart-topping numbers like Adore You and Falling, the singer-songwriter also emerged as an icon in the androgynous spectrum.

The 28-year-old is currently enjoying the success of his recent hit single—As It Was.

Naturally, the unexpected release of new songs is exciting.

Details The songs are called 'Boyfriends', 'Late Night Talking'

During his 80-minute set, Styles asked the live crowd at the polo field in Indio, California a simple question. "Who in the audience has ever had a boyfriend? Who in the audience has never had a boyfriend?" Then he said, "To boyfriends everywhere, f*** you," before beginning to sing his new song Boyfriends. Later, he debuted another new number, titled Late Night Talking.

Duet Twain's in-person appearance and collaboration was another highlight

Donning a multi-color sequined jumpsuit, Styles also made the event memorable with his duet with Twain. "This lady taught me to sing," Styles said of the Canadian singer, adding, "She also told me that men are trash." Of course, the phrase "men are trash" has been trending on Twitter since then. They performed Man! I Feel Like a Woman! and You're Still the One.

Twitter Post Such memes filled social media

Information Meanwhile, his next album comes out on May 20

As soon as the live audience and those streaming Coachella 2022 live on YouTube heard the new songs, social media has lost all its calm. Memes, reactions, and jokes filled Twitter and Facebook. We can expect both Boyfriends and Late Night Talking to be part of Styles's upcoming third studio album, Harry's House. To note, this album comes out on May 20.