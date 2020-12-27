In September, the news said that Dunkirk star Harry Styles has been cast in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling, replacing Shia LaBeouf due to the latter's "scheduling conflict." However, a Variety report states that LaBeouf was actually fired from this psychological thriller. And, the reason for this is his "poor behavior" and the way he conducted himself that clashed with all, including Wilde.

Source 'He is not an easy guy to work with'

Wilde, known to "build collaborative sets with a zero asshole policy," thus found LaBeouf "off-putting" in that regard. "He is not an easy guy to work with," a source close to the production of the film said, referring to the Transformers star. No official word, however, has been put out by either Wilde or Styles, after the replacement took place.

Development Wilde supported FKA Twigs who accused LaBeouf of abuse

This update comes almost a week after FKA Twigs slapped a lawsuit against the actor in LA Superior Court, accusing him of sexual battery, emotional distress, and abuse. Like many bigwigs, Wilde also supported the disgraced star's former girlfriend, by posting a screengrab of the NYT article that detailed LaBeouf's abuse. "Love, respect, and support," said the 36-year-old actress-turned-director, tagging the Honey Boy actor.

Details Netflix drops LaBeouf's name from FYC awards campaign pages

It's not, however, the end of LaBeouf's ordeals. After FKA Twigs and Wilde, it's now Netflix that has taken action against him. They dropped his name from FYC awards campaign pages for its drama, Pieces of a Woman, where he stars opposite Vanessa Kirby. "My heart was full of sorrow and sadness to read the accounts," said Kornél Mundruczó, the director of the film.

Context 'Don't Worry Darling' is second directorial venture of Wilde