Shia LaBeouf is at the receiving end of a slew of allegations, marring his hitherto reputation as a versatile actor. His ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing him of sexual battery, emotional distress, and abuse. "He abuses them (women), both physically and mentally. He is dangerous," claims the lawsuit.

'The Tax Collector' LaBeouf had shot stray dogs dead to prepare for role

The lawsuit has also involved LaBeouf's former girlfriend and stylist Karolyn Pho as another victim of his violent outbursts. The contents of the lawsuit reveal shocking shades of LaBeouf, who had reportedly crossed all borders of humanity to stay into the character in The Tax Collector. The lawsuit alleges that he shot stray dogs dead in Los Angeles to understand a killer's "mindset."

Details LaBeouf apparently infected Barnett with STD, wanted her 'eternal love'

Barnett claims in the lawsuit that LaBeouf once choked her while she was asleep, whispering, "If you don't stop you are going to lose me." Thereafter, he was violent back home while riding his car with Barnett inside it, threatening her that he'll crash the car unless she professed her "eternal love" for him. She also alleged that LaBeouf gave her an STD.

Ordeal He would sleep with a loaded gun fearing gangsters

Barnett, who started her career as a dancer for celebrities such as Jessie J, Ed Sheeran, and Kylie Minogue, also detailed LaBeouf's possessiveness. She said the actor would count the number of kisses she would give to him daily and would abuse her if the tally didn't match his desires. LaBeouf also slept with a loaded gun beside Barnett, scaring her for her life.

Details Sia supports Barnett, calls the actor 'a pathological liar'