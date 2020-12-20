"Let's put a smile on that face!" This dialogue from The Dark Knight is both revolutionary and eerie and the man who mouthed it is finally getting the respect he deserves. News has it that DC high honchos are working on a solo comic series on Joker, the biggest nemesis of Batman, with a brand new storyline, putting the mad man in the spotlight.

Twitter Post 'What's The Joker's next move? His own ongoing series'

About To release next March, each issue would comprise 40 pages

The announcement came via Twitter as DC Nation shared a menacing artwork of an overarching Joker sitting on the throne, the gates of Arkham Asylum beneath him, having the setting at night. Guillem March will look after the artwork in this new series that hits the stands on March 9, 2021, with each issue consisting of 40 pages of comic content costing $4.99.

Backdrop Joker had a solo comic in 1975, was canceled

What reclaims interest in this globally popular comic antagonist is the fact that Diamond Comics (DC) is experimenting with a solo run of Joker after a solid 45 years. An earlier series, started in 1975, was eventually canceled after nine issues. DC believes that Joker portrayals by Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, and Joaquin Phoenix were received well, hence the demand is there.

Details Joker was a popular character even way back in 1975

Joker, in his initial solo comic run by writer Denny O'Neil, hinged on the gripping storyline of his The Joker's Five-Way Revenge. The artwork was done by Irv Novick and Dick Giordano, while the series explored the mad man's encounter with fellow Batman villains such as Two-Face. The nine-issue brief series showed Joker battle Batman and fellow villains while returning to Arkham.

Plot teaser The new storyline reveals how Joker becomes the most-wanted criminal

The latest storyline hinges upon Joker becoming a most wanted criminal globally with an aging Jim Gordon trying his luck for the last time to take him out. The official Twitter post adds that while Gordon is on his job, there are other dangerous villains who want Joker out and wouldn't take it lightly if Gordon slows "them down or get in the way."

Writer's notion 'The Joker War was only the beginning of the terror'