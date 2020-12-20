Kangana Ranaut has once again slammed fellow actors Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra in a fresh video, while talking about the ongoing farmers' protest. Posting a video about her views on the new farm laws, Kangana called out Bollywood celebrities for supporting the farmers and their protest. She claimed that farmers are being provoked to join the protest. Here's more on this.

Details 'Why are Diljit, Priyanka not questioned'

Kangana said that she faced "emotional and mental lynching" over her opinion on the farmers' protest and that it was her right to ask certain questions. She claimed while her intention is often questioned despite her being a "patriot," nobody targets Priyanka and Diljit or asks them about their motive for supporting the protesting farmers.

Details 'Why innocent people are getting manipulated by them?'

Kangana not only targeted Priyanka and Diljit, but also opened up about how she feels on farmers being manipulated by political parties. She said, "I have no grudges against terrorists or people who want to divide the nation, I get their feelings, but how do the innocents let these people manipulate them?" "I am disappointed with you," she added.

Twitter Post You can watch the video here

Here’s the video I promised, watch when you can 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0YZxfQfwB2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 19, 2020

Spat Earlier, Kangana bashed Diljit and Priyanka for supporting farmers

Earlier too, Kangana had slammed Diljit and Priyanka for supporting farmers and asked who would pay for the alleged losses caused due to the protest. She tweeted, "Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighboring industries, might lead to riots (sic)." "You understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?"

Controversy Kangana was irked after Priyanka called farmers 'food soldiers'

Notably, Diljit and Priyanka have been supporting the farmers' protest. In a tweet, Priyanka had called farmers as the country's "food soldiers," extending support to the cause. After that, Kangana criticized them for allegedly misleading the farmers. She tweeted, "People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests (sic)."

Quote 'Honest about film industry, so they are against me'