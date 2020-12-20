Whenever the term 'Justice League' is mentioned, everybody directly thinks of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Aquaman, Cyborg, Green Lantern, or Martian Manhunter. While these characters form a huge part of the JL legacy, there are other superheroes in the different variations of the league who deserve more attention. The following members are underrated yet have contributed a lot to the DC Universe.

Metamorpho Metamorpho has the power to turn into any element

Adventurer Rex Mason gets exposed to the light of an ancient meteor during his mission to find the Orb of Ra for industrialist Simon Stagg. This incident transforms him into Metamorpho with the ability to change into any element on the Periodic Table. With his new-found powers, Metamorpho proceeds to fight crime and joins superhero teams like the Justice League.

Zatanna Zatanna is the Justice League's resident expert on everything magical

There is no way in hell that this list won't feature Zatanna. With the ability to manipulate reality among other magical skills, Zatanna is the League's resident expert on anything mystical. By reciting spells backward, she can invoke anything as far as her imagination allows, which she uses to fight the dark arts. Along with that, she is a skilled stage illusionist as well.

Black Canary Black Canary is a master of martial arts

Dinah Lance is known as Green Arrow's sidekick and on-and-off girlfriend. But that is not her whole identity. Before becoming the Black Canary, Dinah had failed at her music career and endured a hard time surviving. However, she gets trained in martial arts and finds her way as a superhero with an ultra-cool power of turning her voice into a supersonic 'Canary Cry' blast.

Red Tornado Red Tornado is an android who can manipulate air