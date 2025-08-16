'Such a fine actor...': Sunny Deol lauds 'Ramayana' co-star Ranbir

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman in the upcoming epic film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. In a recent interview with Zoom, Deol shared his excitement for the role and also spoke about Kapoor.

Film's scale Deol on nervousness, fear of playing Hanuman Deol is yet to start shooting, but he is confident about its grand scale. He told Zoom, "I think it's going to be great." The actor also acknowledged the pressure of playing such a significant character." "See, nervousness or fear...that factor is there. But that's the beauty of it," he said. "You have to find within yourself how you're going to take up the challenge and how you're going to live up to it."

Expectations Actor hopes film will match Hollywood standards Deol also expressed his hopes for the film's special effects. He said, "And you're getting the opportunity to do it, and I'm very sure Namit, the producer, they're doing a great job of it." "Because they are going to bring out those supernatural things and those effects on screen, which I hope, fingers crossed, are nothing less than what Hollywood has."