Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan join 'Mirzapur' film adaptation: Report
By Isha Sharma
Aug 16, 2025
09:34 am
What's the story

The much-awaited film adaptation of the hit web series Mirzapur has added two new faces to its cast. Actors Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan have joined the project, which will see Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, and Divyenndu reprising their roles from the show, reported Hindustan Times. However, details about Kumar and Kishan's roles are still under wraps.

Role speculation

Characters being kept under wraps

A source close to the project told the portal, "Jitendra and Ravi Kishan have joined the cast of the film. The mahurat puja took place on Thursday, and both were present at the celebrations." "Their characters are being kept as a big surprise for the fans." The source added, "The look tests and reading sessions of the cast have already started and will continue for the next few days." "The film will go on floors next month."

Release information

Everything we know about 'Mirzapur' movie

The film, which was announced in 2024, will bring back the original trio of Fazal, Tripathi, and Divyenndu for a theatrical release. Created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, it is set to hit theaters in 2026 before streaming on OTT platforms. Shweta Tripathi is also expected to reprise her role as Golu.