When will 'Lahore 1947' release? Sunny Deol reveals
What's the story
Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is all set to star in Aamir Khan's production Lahore 1947, opposite Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. In a recent interview with Zoom, Deol spoke about the film's story and said that he had been discussing the subject of Lahore 1947 with Santoshi for years.
Film's inception
Deol on 'Lahore 1947'
Deol said, "It has been a subject Rajkumar Santoshi and I have been discussing over the years. We would keep trying to execute it. Obviously, after Gadar, it became possible." "Aamir came to me and said that he wants to make this project. Later, everything was yes to me." "The subject is very emotional. Rajkumar Santoshi and I have given three intense films." "Hopefully, we will try to release it as soon as possible."
Career update
On feud with 'Border' director JP Dutta
Apart from Lahore 1947, Deol is also working on Border 2 with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Panday. When asked about his past feud with JP Dutta, he said that "there was no fixing as such," but time heals everything. "Friends also argue. But time heals everything, and you come together as friends to work." "Many times, we forget things that happened in the past," added Deol.