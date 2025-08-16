'Lilo & Stitch' to premiere on JioHotstar on September 3
What's the story
Disney's live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which has been a massive success at the global box office, is all set for its digital premiere. The sci-fi comedy will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. It was released theatrically in May 2025.
Box office success
More about film's box office journey
The film, directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, is a remake of Disney's 2002 animated classic Lilo & Stitch. It was initially intended for a direct-to-streaming release, but later got a theatrical release instead. It was widely praised and reportedly became the first Hollywood release of 2025 to cross $1 billion in worldwide earnings.
Cast details
Cast and crew of the film
Lilo & Stitch marks the film debut of Maia Kealoha. The original writer-director of Lilo & Stitch, Chris Sanders, also voiced his character in this live-action version. On a global scale, Lilo & Stitch is currently the second-highest grosser of 2025, only behind Ne Zha 2.