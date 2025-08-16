The film will head to digital soon

'Lilo & Stitch' to premiere on JioHotstar on September 3

By Isha Sharma 09:07 am Aug 16, 202509:07 am

What's the story

Disney's live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which has been a massive success at the global box office, is all set for its digital premiere. The sci-fi comedy will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from September 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada languages. It was released theatrically in May 2025.