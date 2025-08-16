Next Article
Sydney Sweeney's denim campaign sparks debate: What's the 'jeans' joke?
Sydney Sweeney just shared a fun Instagram post, showing off her love for denim during a night out with friends—all in jeans and tees, singing karaoke.
This comes shortly after her American Eagle campaign, "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans," which stirred up controversy over its cheeky wordplay.
Some felt the slogan was insensitive and played into old stereotypes, even drawing comparisons to that famous Brooke Shields ad from way back.
American Eagle responds to the controversy
American Eagle addressed the criticism online, saying the campaign is really about confidence and personal stories: "Her jeans. Her story."
They also reminded everyone that "Great jeans look good on everyone," highlighting their focus on individuality and self-expression through denim.