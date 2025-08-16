Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' breaks OTT norms
After raking in ₹216 crore worldwide last year, Aamir Khan made an unusual move: instead of the usual OTT platforms, his film "Sitaare Zameen Par" is now available on YouTube's pay-per-view.
This choice creates a fresh gap between theaters and streaming subscriptions, aiming to boost revenue and make the movie more accessible.
What's the deal?
Khan wants the film to run in theaters for a flexible theatrical window, but not below six weeks, then be available to rent individually on YouTube before it lands on subscription-based OTTs.
This way, fans don't need a subscription to watch it at home, theater earnings get protected, and producers earn a better share compared to regular OTT deals.
YouTube's dominance and future trends
YouTube dominates India's video scene—92% of viewers use it across all devices.
Renting the movie costs just ₹100 (less than an average ticket), making it easy for people who can't get to theaters.
Plus, as OTT subscriptions get pricier, experts see more films going this route—making YouTube an even bigger player for new releases.