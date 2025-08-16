Next Article
Box office collection: 'War 2' crosses ₹100 crore in 2 days
Ayan Mukerji's War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, just smashed the ₹100 crore mark in two days—despite a decent start and mixed reviews.
The film picked up big time on Independence Day (August 15), pulling in over ₹55 crore that day alone for a total of ₹107.29 crore.
'War 2' vs 'Coolie'
War 2 is locked in a close race with Rajinikanth's Coolie, which stands at ₹109.8 crore after two days—but War 2 actually outperformed it on day two.
With Kiara Advani and Ashutosh Rana joining the action, plus a surprise Bobby Deol tease for the next chapter (Alpha), this big-budget spy flick is riding high on star power and India's love for action movies.