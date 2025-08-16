Karan Johar's 'Homebound' wins Best Film at IFFM 2025 Entertainment Aug 16, 2025

Karan Johar's "Homebound" just scored Best Film and Best Director at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, it follows two friends from a small northern Indian village chasing their dream to join the police for respect.

The film also wowed Cannes this year with a nine-minute standing ovation.