Karan Johar's 'Homebound' wins Best Film at IFFM 2025
Karan Johar's "Homebound" just scored Best Film and Best Director at the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, it follows two friends from a small northern Indian village chasing their dream to join the police for respect.
The film also wowed Cannes this year with a nine-minute standing ovation.
The film's official account shared the news
The win was shared on "Homebound's" Instagram: "Taking back home a ton of love! #Homebound bags two awards : Best Film & Best Director (@neeraj.ghaywan) at the IFFM 2025."
Karan Johar also posted about how much this means to the team.
Alongside Johar, producers Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra helped bring the movie to life under Dharma Productions.