'Limitless': Chris Hemsworth shocks in new teaser of Disney+ series

Hemsworth's dedication is evident in the preview

In the preview, Hemsworth crawls under a 50-meter barbed wire fence while getting shocked and makes his way through icy water to grab supplies—talk about dedication.

Even in these intense moments, he keeps things light, joking, "It felt like my body was on fire, and I thought I was getting frostbite," and even drops a playful Titanic reference: "I'm Rose, and you're Jack."

The series promises to show just how far he'll go for authenticity.