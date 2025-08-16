Next Article
'Limitless': Chris Hemsworth shocks in new teaser of Disney+ series
Chris Hemsworth is taking things up a notch in the new Disney+ series "Limitless with Chris Hemsworth," dropping August 15, 2025.
The just-released teaser shows him training with Korea's elite soldiers and pushing himself through some wild physical challenges.
Hemsworth's dedication is evident in the preview
In the preview, Hemsworth crawls under a 50-meter barbed wire fence while getting shocked and makes his way through icy water to grab supplies—talk about dedication.
Even in these intense moments, he keeps things light, joking, "It felt like my body was on fire, and I thought I was getting frostbite," and even drops a playful Titanic reference: "I'm Rose, and you're Jack."
The series promises to show just how far he'll go for authenticity.