Farah, Shibani, Bobby attend Vikram Phadnis's father's prayer meet
On Friday, Mumbai saw a heartfelt show of support as Bollywood stars gathered to pay respects at the prayer meet for designer-filmmaker Vikram Phadnis's father.
Familiar faces like Shweta Bachchan Nanda (with son Agastya), Suniel Shetty and wife Mana, Bobby Deol with wife Tanya, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, Huma Qureshi, and Farah Khan turned up to stand by Phadnis during this tough time.
Neha Dhupia was among the many who showed up
The turnout highlighted how the film industry rallies together when it matters most.
Neha Dhupia was visibly moved as she arrived with Angad Bedi, while other friends like Amrita Arora, Saiyami Kher, Karan Tacker, and Sham Kaushal also showed their support—reminding everyone that Bollywood is more than just movies; it's a community that looks out for its own.