'Kapata Nataka Sutradhari' on OTT: When, where to watch
The Kannada political satire Kapata Nataka Sutradhari is coming to Sun NXT on August 22, 2025.
After receiving fairly positive reviews following its theatrical release last month, the film—directed by first-timer Dhiraj MV—follows Mohammed Ismail, a Muslim man who ends up trapped beneath a temple statue.
Film's story, cast, crew
Instead of focusing on religious conflict, the movie takes aim at how police, politicians, and media put their own interests first while Ismail struggles.
Director Dhiraj MV even gained 45kg for the role (no body suit!), showing real commitment to bringing Ismail's story to life.
The cast features Abhirama Arjuna and Uday Achar among others.