'Kantara 2' is eyeing the ₹1,000 crore club: Here's why Entertainment Aug 15, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1—the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster—is expected in theaters on October 2, and everyone's watching to see if it can join the rare ₹1,000 crore club.

With recent big releases like Coolie (starring Rajinikanth) and War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR) falling short at the box office, all eyes are now on Kantara's next chapter.