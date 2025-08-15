Next Article
'Kantara 2' is eyeing the ₹1,000 crore club: Here's why
Kantara Chapter 1—the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster—is expected in theaters on October 2, and everyone's watching to see if it can join the rare ₹1,000 crore club.
With recent big releases like Coolie (starring Rajinikanth) and War 2 (with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR) falling short at the box office, all eyes are now on Kantara's next chapter.
'Kantara 2' is expected to build on the original's momentum
Directed by Rishab Shetty and produced by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 is carrying a lot of hopes for a box office comeback.
The original film made over ₹400 crore worldwide, so fans are excited to see if this prequel can deliver something special—and maybe even smash that ₹1,000 crore milestone.