Asif Ali-starrer 'Sarkeet' heads to Manorama Max

Story of a family dealing with ADHD challenges

Set in the UAE, Sarkeet follows Balu and Stephy as they navigate challenges with their son Jeppu's ADHD, putting a strain on their marriage.

The story also brings in Ameer, who's out of work and finds himself drawn into their lives.

Directed by Thamar K V (of 1001 Nunakal fame), and featuring Divya Prabha and Deepak Parambol, the film explores how friendships and family bonds shift when life gets complicated.