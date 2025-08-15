Next Article
Asif Ali-starrer 'Sarkeet' heads to Manorama Max
Sarkeet, a Malayalam family drama starring Asif Ali, is heading to the streaming platform Manorama Max after its 2025 theatrical run.
It's one of this year's most anticipated digital releases, though the exact streaming date hasn't been announced yet.
Story of a family dealing with ADHD challenges
Set in the UAE, Sarkeet follows Balu and Stephy as they navigate challenges with their son Jeppu's ADHD, putting a strain on their marriage.
The story also brings in Ameer, who's out of work and finds himself drawn into their lives.
Directed by Thamar K V (of 1001 Nunakal fame), and featuring Divya Prabha and Deepak Parambol, the film explores how friendships and family bonds shift when life gets complicated.